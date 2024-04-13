Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,030 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.54 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

