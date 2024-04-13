Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,283 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 3.20% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 92,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 796.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 254,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PIE stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $21.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0268 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

