Raymond James & Associates Sells 33,737 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,737 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Fox Factory worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,229,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Fox Factory by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,626,000 after acquiring an additional 359,168 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF opened at $42.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXF. Bank of America downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

