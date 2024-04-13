Raymond James & Associates Sells 49,632 Shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,632 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.68% of TXO Partners worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

TXO opened at $18.40 on Friday. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 27.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.88%.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

