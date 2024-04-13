Raymond James & Associates Sells 52,628 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 52,628 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Teladoc Health worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,632,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,934 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,170 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,369,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,270,000 after purchasing an additional 902,100 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $115,361.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,176.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $115,361.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,176.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,441 shares of company stock worth $2,025,041. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

