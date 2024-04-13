Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,858 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $40,962,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 409,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,605,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,826,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,484,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 3.9 %

SIG stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.33. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $508,667.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $508,667.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,135,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,661. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

