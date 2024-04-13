Raymond James & Associates Sells 65,726 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,726 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 67.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 77.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

