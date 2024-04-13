Raymond James & Associates Sells 986 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of FB Financial worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

FBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens cut their price target on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,874,640.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

