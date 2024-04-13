Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% in the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $121.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

