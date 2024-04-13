Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Q2 worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $1,849,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,452,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $1,849,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,452,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,313 shares of company stock worth $14,889,214. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $51.56 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

