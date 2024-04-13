Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 62,367 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 565,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,850,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,271,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 301,294 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 231,009 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MVF opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

