Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,198 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,017,000 after buying an additional 1,466,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Invitation Homes by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after buying an additional 1,080,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.