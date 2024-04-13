Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,769 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Banc of California at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 770,938 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 727,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,366,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,132,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.66%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

