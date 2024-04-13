Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Rayonier worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 84.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.26. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

