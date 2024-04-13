Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.39. Real Brokerage shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 77,977 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Real Brokerage Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 105.23%. The business had revenue of $181.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. Analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Real Brokerage by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Real Brokerage by 58.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Real Brokerage by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

