Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $754.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.48. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

