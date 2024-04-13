Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $215.00 at Evercore ISI

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.23.

RGA opened at $184.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $133.13 and a 12 month high of $196.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

