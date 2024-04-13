RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. RenovaCare shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

RenovaCare Price Performance

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

