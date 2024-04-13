RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.06%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.