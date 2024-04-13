RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Moody's alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 143.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Moody’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $377.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.13. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.45 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The company has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.