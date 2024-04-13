RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,298 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average of $103.51. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.56 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

