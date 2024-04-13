RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 263,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $51.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

