RFG Advisory LLC Buys 431 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $77.20.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
