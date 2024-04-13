RFG Advisory LLC Buys 944 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Match Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.39.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

