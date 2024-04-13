RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,702,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $120.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

