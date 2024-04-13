RFG Advisory LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $925,121,000 after buying an additional 16,485,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,567,785 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $910,361,000 after purchasing an additional 956,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $631,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,531 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

