RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $245.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

