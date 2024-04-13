RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDEC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

BATS BDEC opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

