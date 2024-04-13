RFG Advisory LLC Invests $262,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 2,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

