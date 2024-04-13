RFG Advisory LLC Invests $295,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,941 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

View Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.1 %

EXPE opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average is $131.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.