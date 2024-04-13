RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

