RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,972,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after buying an additional 1,063,055 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at $20,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after buying an additional 971,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $18,997,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.65.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

