RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,567,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGBL opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

