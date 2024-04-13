RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.48% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 44,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period.

PYLD opened at $25.35 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

