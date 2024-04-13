RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $171.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.11 and a 200-day moving average of $151.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $194.98.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $8,692,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $8,692,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

