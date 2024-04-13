RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 415 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in PACCAR by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $118.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

