RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863,772 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 217,512 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,811,000. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,454,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

