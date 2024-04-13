RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 9,945 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNOV stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

