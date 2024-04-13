RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $227.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

