RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,444.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,594.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1,519.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

