RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3,665.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after buying an additional 99,990 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 225.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

