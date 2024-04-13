RFG Advisory LLC Sells 15,452 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

