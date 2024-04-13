RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.58% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUFB. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,695,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

