RFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,235 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $49.71.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile
The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.
