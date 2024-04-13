RFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,909 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.42% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FGRO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 5,323.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.

BATS FGRO opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

