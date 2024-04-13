RFG Advisory LLC Sells 643 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 187.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BJAN opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

