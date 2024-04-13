RFG Advisory LLC Sells 654 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

