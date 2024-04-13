RFG Advisory LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHI opened at $43.54 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

