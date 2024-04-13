RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $74.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.