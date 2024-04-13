RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 198,069 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,196,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $137.80 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

